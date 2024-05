videoDetails

8 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

| Updated: May 24, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Naxalite Encounter Video: Encounter has started again between police and Naxalites in Bastar, Chhattisgarh. A Naxalite has been killed by the soldiers in the firing in Abujhmad area. Now the number of killed Naxalites has increased to 8. A picture has surfaced of the soldiers returning after the successful operation, crossing the Indravati river.