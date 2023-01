videoDetails

88-year-old temple Mahant in Punjab wins Rs 5 crore lottery, was buying tickets for over 35 years

| Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

After buying lottery tickets for over 35 years, an 88-year-old man's luck turned and he won Rs 5 crore in the lottery in Punjab. Mahant Dwaraka Dass of Punjab's Derabassi was buying lotteries for the past 35-40 years and finally, he got the ticket that had the winning prize. Mahant won the first prize in Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023.