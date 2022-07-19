A jet without fuel, after hybrid car comes a hybrid plane | Zee English News | Tech

Market for electric vehicles is growing around the world. More & more companies are moving towards the electric vehicle market. Not only automotive, but aviation companies are also trying out electric-hybrid models. A UK-based start-up is developing a hybrid-electric passenger plane. The startup aims at commercialising the plane at regional level.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 08:39 PM IST

