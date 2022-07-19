NewsVideos

A jet without fuel, after hybrid car comes a hybrid plane | Zee English News | Tech

Market for electric vehicles is growing around the world. More & more companies are moving towards the electric vehicle market. Not only automotive, but aviation companies are also trying out electric-hybrid models. A UK-based start-up is developing a hybrid-electric passenger plane. The startup aims at commercialising the plane at regional level.

|Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 08:39 PM IST
Market for electric vehicles is growing around the world. More & more companies are moving towards the electric vehicle market. Not only automotive, but aviation companies are also trying out electric-hybrid models. A UK-based start-up is developing a hybrid-electric passenger plane. The startup aims at commercialising the plane at regional level.

All Videos

Time Machine: Country's biggest political sex scandal!
16:26
Time Machine: Country's biggest political sex scandal!
Know about Dhanush’s brutal role in Russo Brother’s ‘The Gray Man’ | Zee News English | Entertainment
Know about Dhanush’s brutal role in Russo Brother’s ‘The Gray Man’ | Zee News English | Entertainment
Meet
Meet "Ronaldo" and "Beckham," India's cycling team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games | Zee English News
19th July is Mangal Pandey’s Birth Anniversary, Man Behind the revolution for independence
19th July is Mangal Pandey’s Birth Anniversary, Man Behind the revolution for independence
Breaking News: PFI training camps in 15 districts - Sources
3:57
Breaking News: PFI training camps in 15 districts - Sources

Trending Videos

16:26
Time Machine: Country's biggest political sex scandal!
Know about Dhanush’s brutal role in Russo Brother’s ‘The Gray Man’ | Zee News English | Entertainment
Meet "Ronaldo" and "Beckham," India's cycling team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games | Zee English News
19th July is Mangal Pandey’s Birth Anniversary, Man Behind the revolution for independence
3:57
Breaking News: PFI training camps in 15 districts - Sources
Technology,