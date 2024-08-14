Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Silent on Hindus for vote bank?

Sonam|Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 08:54 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Today Partition Horror Rememberance Day is being celebrated at many places in the country. On this occasion, Yogi Adityanath has raised serious questions on the Congress and the opposition. He said that the country was first divided in the name of caste and even today efforts are being made to divide it in the name of caste. He said that whatever is happening, the tragic story of partition in the name of caste is the same as before. He cornered the opposition including the Congress without naming them regarding the atrocities being committed on Hindus in Bangladesh. Watch a strong debate on this issue...

