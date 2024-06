videoDetails

A man goes missing with SPO's gun in Jammu-Kashmir's Doda

| Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

Man missing with AK-47 rifle: A person has gone missing with an AK-47 rifle in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. The SPO had gone to the market with an AK-47 and a man ran away with the gun.