A scuffle broke out in the opposition rally

Sonam|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 01:10 AM IST
After Delhi, a big rally of Indi alliance is being held in Ranchi. There was a clash between Congress and RJD workers in this rally. The video of the fight has also surfaced. See, how did the ruckus happen in the rally?

