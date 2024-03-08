NewsVideos
videoDetails

Aam Aadmi Party launches Lok Sabha election campaign

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Follow Us
AAP has launched Lok Sabha election campaign. This campaign has been named 'Kejriwal in Parliament too' campaign. Know in this report what Bhagwant Mann said after launching the campaign.

All Videos

PM Modi Congratulates Sudha Murty as she gets nominated for Rajya Sabha
Play Icon01:10
PM Modi Congratulates Sudha Murty as she gets nominated for Rajya Sabha
14 children gets electrocuted in Rajasthan's Kota
Play Icon02:56
14 children gets electrocuted in Rajasthan's Kota
Watch: Triggered Insaan Tells The Importance Of Gaming As Best Creator In Gaming At National Creators Award
Play Icon01:20
Watch: Triggered Insaan Tells The Importance Of Gaming As Best Creator In Gaming At National Creators Award
CBI Team Reaches Shahjahan Sheikh House
Play Icon02:45
CBI Team Reaches Shahjahan Sheikh House
National Creators Award: PM Modi presents 1st ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam
Play Icon01:30
National Creators Award: PM Modi presents 1st ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam

Trending Videos

PM Modi Congratulates Sudha Murty as she gets nominated for Rajya Sabha
play icon1:10
PM Modi Congratulates Sudha Murty as she gets nominated for Rajya Sabha
14 children gets electrocuted in Rajasthan's Kota
play icon2:56
14 children gets electrocuted in Rajasthan's Kota
Watch: Triggered Insaan Tells The Importance Of Gaming As Best Creator In Gaming At National Creators Award
play icon1:20
Watch: Triggered Insaan Tells The Importance Of Gaming As Best Creator In Gaming At National Creators Award
CBI Team Reaches Shahjahan Sheikh House
play icon2:45
CBI Team Reaches Shahjahan Sheikh House
National Creators Award: PM Modi presents 1st ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam
play icon1:30
National Creators Award: PM Modi presents 1st ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam