Aam Aadmi Party protests in Mumbai against the arrest of Sanjay Singh

|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
AAP Protest Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party workers are protesting from Delhi to Mumbai against the arrest of Sanjay Singh. Actually, ED had conducted raids in the liquor policy scam case. After several hours of raid, ED took action and arrested Sanjay Singh.
