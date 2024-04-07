Advertisement
Aam Aadmi Party's mass fast in protest against Kejriwal's arrest

Apr 07, 2024
Today, Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers will gather at Jantar Mantar on April 7 to observe a mass fast in support of jailed leader CM Arvind Kejriwal. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will sit on fast and hunger strike today in Punjab to protest against the arrest of Kejriwal.

