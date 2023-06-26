NewsVideos
videoDetails

AAP-Congress tussle over ordinance

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
Opposition Unity Meeting: The opposition seems to be uniting against Modi for the 2024 assembly elections in Bihar's Patna. But meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party seems to be becoming a stumbling block against the opposition unity. So there seems to be a tussle between the AAP and the Congress over the ordinance.

All Videos

Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide
play icon4:35
Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide
BJP attacks AAP on increasing electricity rates in Delhi
play icon5:47
BJP attacks AAP on increasing electricity rates in Delhi
Bishnoi wants to become another Dawood
play icon13:24
Bishnoi wants to become another Dawood
Amit Shah holds important meeting over Manipur Violence
play icon14:16
Amit Shah holds important meeting over Manipur Violence
Lawrence Bishnoi on Dawood's path!
play icon6:33
Lawrence Bishnoi on Dawood's path!

Trending Videos

Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide
play icon4:35
Himachal's Mandi situation detoriates due to Landslide
BJP attacks AAP on increasing electricity rates in Delhi
play icon5:47
BJP attacks AAP on increasing electricity rates in Delhi
Bishnoi wants to become another Dawood
play icon13:24
Bishnoi wants to become another Dawood
Amit Shah holds important meeting over Manipur Violence
play icon14:16
Amit Shah holds important meeting over Manipur Violence
Lawrence Bishnoi on Dawood's path!
play icon6:33
Lawrence Bishnoi on Dawood's path!
opposition unity meeting,patna opposition unity meeting,Opposition unity,Opposition meeting,opposition meeting in patna,patna opposition meeting,opposition party meeting,Patna meeting,AAP,aap vs congress,opposition unity meeting date,opposition meeting in patna 23 june,opposition meeting patna,opposition party patna meeting,opposition patna meeting,opposition meeting today,Opposition parties meeting,mamata banerjee on opposition unity,Zee News,Hindi News,