AAP Leader Atishi Marlena makes huge claim on Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena has made a huge claim about Arvind Kejriwal. AAP leader Atishi said, 'ED can arrest Kejriwal'. This arrest may happen during ED raid. This arrest will be made in Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Watch TOP 100 News of the day in nonstop manner
Watch TOP 100 News of the day in nonstop manner
Watch today's Astrology with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 4th Jan 2024
Watch today's Astrology with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 4th Jan 2024
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to recognize that your child is under the wrong attraction?
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to recognize that your child is under the wrong attraction?
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Threat to Bomb Blast in Ram temple of Ayodhya
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Threat to Bomb Blast in Ram temple of Ayodhya
Kejriwal Breaking: AAP leader Atishi claims - Kejriwal's house may be raided
Kejriwal Breaking: AAP leader Atishi claims - Kejriwal's house may be raided

