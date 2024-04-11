Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

AAP Leader Atishi Marlena makes huge remark on Arvind Kejriwal

|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Aam Aadmi Party launched a campaign and kept the slogan, 'answer to jail is by voting'. With this slogan, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi Marlena has started campaining in Govindpuri. Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi Marlena have made huge remark on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case.

All Videos

School Bus Overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh
Play Icon01:37
School Bus Overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh
Salman Khan Celebrates Eid 2024 With Fans - Watch
Play Icon00:20
Salman Khan Celebrates Eid 2024 With Fans - Watch
Rabbits Can Swim? Watch Viral Video To Believe It
Play Icon00:40
Rabbits Can Swim? Watch Viral Video To Believe It
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Play Icon03:05
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Ram Kishore Shukla makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon01:09
Ram Kishore Shukla makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Trending Videos

School Bus Overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh
play icon1:37
School Bus Overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh
Salman Khan Celebrates Eid 2024 With Fans - Watch
play icon0:20
Salman Khan Celebrates Eid 2024 With Fans - Watch
Rabbits Can Swim? Watch Viral Video To Believe It
play icon0:40
Rabbits Can Swim? Watch Viral Video To Believe It
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
play icon3:5
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Ram Kishore Shukla makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
play icon1:9
Ram Kishore Shukla makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Elections