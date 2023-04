videoDetails

AAP Leader Raghav Chadha retaliates on BJP's allegations,says,'PM Modi is scared'

| Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha has made a big counterattack on the allegations of Bharatiya Janata Party. He said that, 'PM Modi is scared'. 'BJP is making false allegations. BJP is behind AAP. BJP does not answer on price rise. Learn in detail in this report what AAP leader Raghav Chadha said.