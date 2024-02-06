trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718189
AAP Minister Atishi Stands Firm Amid ED Raids, Accuses BJP of Political Interference

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
In the face of ongoing ED raids targeting AAP leaders and associates, Atishi, a prominent member of the party, speaks out. Homes of AAP Treasurer MP ND Gupta and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant are reportedly under scrutiny. Atishi alleges political motivations, claiming the BJP seeks to suppress the party through central agencies. Despite these challenges, she asserts AAP's unwavering resilience, stating they will not succumb to intimidation.

