KL Sharma issues statement after defeating Smriti Irani in Amethi

|Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 09:04 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: In the trends of Lok Sabha Election 2024, Congress's KL Sharma won from Amethi. What did KL Sharma say about Smriti Irani's defeat?

All Videos

Why BJP faced big defeat in Lok Sabha Election Results
Why BJP faced big defeat in Lok Sabha Election Results
Meesa Bharti makes huge statement on Nitish Kumar
Meesa Bharti makes huge statement on Nitish Kumar
Know what Smriti Irani said on loosing Amethi Seat
Know what Smriti Irani said on loosing Amethi Seat
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi amid results
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi amid results
Congress holds Press Conference on Election Results
Congress holds Press Conference on Election Results

