KL Sharma issues statement after defeating Smriti Irani in Amethi
Updated:
Jun 04, 2024, 09:04 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: In the trends of Lok Sabha Election 2024, Congress's KL Sharma won from Amethi. What did KL Sharma say about Smriti Irani's defeat?
All Videos
45:34
Why BJP faced big defeat in Lok Sabha Election Results
06:54
Meesa Bharti makes huge statement on Nitish Kumar
02:40
Know what Smriti Irani said on loosing Amethi Seat
05:40
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi amid results
08:50
Congress holds Press Conference on Election Results
Trending Videos
45:34
Why BJP faced big defeat in Lok Sabha Election Results
6:54
Meesa Bharti makes huge statement on Nitish Kumar
2:40
Know what Smriti Irani said on loosing Amethi Seat
5:40
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi amid results
8:50
Congress holds Press Conference on Election Results
