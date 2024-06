videoDetails

AAP MLA Seen Shouting At Protesters Amid Water Crisis,Video Viral

| Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 09:28 AM IST

This is the country's capital Delhi. The people here are forced to fight for water. These are Delhi's leaders protesting the water shortage in the capital and these are Delhi's MLAs who got furious when the people asked for water. This video of Bawana area's MLA Jai Bhagwan is going viral on social media.