AAP MP Sanjay Singh appears in Rouse Avenue Court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Sanjay Singh Arrested Update: Sanjay Singh will appear in Rouse Avenue Court shortly today. There is a huge uproar across the country against the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh. More than 100 AAP workers have been taken into police custody.
