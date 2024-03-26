Advertisement
AAP Protests Seeking Arvind Kejriwal's Release

Sonam|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
Kejriwal Arrest Update: After Kejriwal's arrest, it is being said that despite being on ED remand, Kejriwal is concerned about the public. Sometimes he is worried about water and sometimes about health. The question being raised is how Kejriwal is giving orders?

