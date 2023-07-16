trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636204
AAP workers creates ruckus at Mayur Vihar Relief Camp

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party minister Saurabh Bhardwaj had reached Mayur Vihar to take stock of the relief camp amid floods in Delhi. During this, there was a tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party workers in front of him. See exclusive photos.
