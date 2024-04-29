Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Aapka Sawal: Kharge To Decide Amethi, Raebareli Candidates

Sonam|Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Aapka Sawal: Amethi has become the hottest seat in the country in this election. Everyone in the country wants to know who Congress will field as its candidate against Smriti Irani in Amethi. Till a day ago, Rahul Gandhi's name was being discussed for this seat. But today a new news has shocked everyone. The Congress party wants to field Rahul Gandhi from the safe seat in Uttar Pradesh, so that like last time, Rahul has to face defeat in UP. Today news has come quoting sources that the seat of Rae Bareli and not Amethi is being finalized for Rahul Gandhi. Let me explain to you how confused Congress is regarding Amethi.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Who Will Be The Congress Candidate In Amethi?
Play Icon30:27
Baat Pate Ki: Who Will Be The Congress Candidate In Amethi?
Rajneeti: Who is HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna?
Play Icon25:50
Rajneeti: Who is HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna?
Taal Thok Ke Why is there Confusion in Congress over Rahul Gandhi Seat
Play Icon44:04
Taal Thok Ke Why is there Confusion in Congress over Rahul Gandhi Seat
Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens
Play Icon00:30
Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens
Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam will join BJP
Play Icon04:07
Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam will join BJP

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Who Will Be The Congress Candidate In Amethi?
play icon30:27
Baat Pate Ki: Who Will Be The Congress Candidate In Amethi?
Rajneeti: Who is HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna?
play icon25:50
Rajneeti: Who is HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna?
Taal Thok Ke Why is there Confusion in Congress over Rahul Gandhi Seat
play icon44:4
Taal Thok Ke Why is there Confusion in Congress over Rahul Gandhi Seat
Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens
play icon0:30
Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens
Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam will join BJP
play icon4:7
Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam will join BJP