AAP's Raghav Chadha Expresses Concerns Over Chandigarh Mayor Election, Questions Integrity of Democratic Process

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
In response to the Chandigarh mayor election outcome, AAP MP Raghav Chadha expressed deep concerns, stating that it is not just a setback for one coalition, alliance, or party but a blow to India's democracy. Chadha voiced grievances and worries, citing alleged forgery and illegality in the election process. The AAP representative went on to express apprehension about the upcoming 2024 polls, asserting that if such practices continue, it poses a threat to the integrity of the democratic electoral system in India.

