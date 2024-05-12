Advertisement
Abu Bakr's Pakistani connection

Sonam|Updated: May 12, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
Police has arrested Mohammad Ali, associated with a Pakistani organization, from Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. Mohammad Ali had threatened to kill BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Umeshwar Rana. Mohammad Ali was in contact with Abu Bakar, arrested from Surat, and Pakistani organizations.

