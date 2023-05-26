NewsVideos
videoDetails

Abu Dhabi Hindu Temple: Diplomats from 30 countries marvel at BAPS Hindu temple

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Hailing the vision of UAE’s leadership and their inspiring efforts to forge a model, multicultural, peaceful, and cohesive community in the country, Ambassador of India to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir gave a rousing welcome to Envoys from more than 30 countries. Envoys on May 25 visited the upcoming BAPS Hindu Temple complex in Abu Dhabi.

All Videos

US Defense Minister Lloyd J Austin to visit India
0:49
US Defense Minister Lloyd J Austin to visit India
Arvind Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar over Centre ordinance
3:27
Arvind Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar over Centre ordinance
Digvijay Singh makes controversial statement, says, 'told BJP an ally of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI'
9:48
Digvijay Singh makes controversial statement, says, 'told BJP an ally of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI'
Politics high on inauguration of new parliament, why do samajwadi object to Sengol?
6:30
Politics high on inauguration of new parliament, why do samajwadi object to Sengol?
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning
13:39
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning

Trending Videos

0:49
US Defense Minister Lloyd J Austin to visit India
3:27
Arvind Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar over Centre ordinance
9:48
Digvijay Singh makes controversial statement, says, 'told BJP an ally of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI'
6:30
Politics high on inauguration of new parliament, why do samajwadi object to Sengol?
13:39
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning