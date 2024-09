videoDetails

Kejriwal's release order has been issued

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 05:24 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal Bail on Excise Policy Scam: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has got bail from the Supreme Court. Now big news is coming that Kejriwal's release order has been issued. The release order will now go to Tihar Jail. After that Kejriwal will come out of jail.