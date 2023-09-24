trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666319
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ABVP's landslide victory in Delhi University Student Union Elections 2023!

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 08:56 AM IST
In the Delhi University Students Union elections, ABVP has claimed that it has achieved a historic victory on three seats. Tushar Dedha won the post of President, Aparajita won the post of Secretary and Sachin Baisla won the post of Co-Secretary.
Follow Us

All Videos

Terrorist Attack in Somalia: Somalia shaken by terrorist attack, many people died
play icon1:14
Terrorist Attack in Somalia: Somalia shaken by terrorist attack, many people died
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal won silver medal in China
play icon3:56
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal won silver medal in China
Pannu's properties seized, Justin Trudeau in tension due to NIA's action
play icon8:55
Pannu's properties seized, Justin Trudeau in tension due to NIA's action
Khalistani Trudeau's bad days begin...NIA conducts 'economic strike' on Pannu
play icon6:17
Khalistani Trudeau's bad days begin...NIA conducts 'economic strike' on Pannu
Meteorological Department's alert, now rely on God, Nagpur...school-college closed
play icon0:37
Meteorological Department's alert, now rely on God, Nagpur...school-college closed

Trending Videos

Terrorist Attack in Somalia: Somalia shaken by terrorist attack, many people died
play icon1:14
Terrorist Attack in Somalia: Somalia shaken by terrorist attack, many people died
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal won silver medal in China
play icon3:56
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal won silver medal in China
Pannu's properties seized, Justin Trudeau in tension due to NIA's action
play icon8:55
Pannu's properties seized, Justin Trudeau in tension due to NIA's action
Khalistani Trudeau's bad days begin...NIA conducts 'economic strike' on Pannu
play icon6:17
Khalistani Trudeau's bad days begin...NIA conducts 'economic strike' on Pannu
Meteorological Department's alert, now rely on God, Nagpur...school-college closed
play icon0:37
Meteorological Department's alert, now rely on God, Nagpur...school-college closed
delhi university election,delhi university election result,delhi university election fight 2023,delhi university election news 2023 live,delhi university election rally,delhi university election song,delhi university election celebration,delhi university pg,delhi university election car rally,Delhi university,Breaking News,delhi university result,DU,du election result,du election news 2023 live,du election news 2023 result,Hindi News,