“Accha Laga…” CM Yogi, Akhilesh Yadav Share Light Moments In UP Assembly

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on August 08 tabled a bill regarding the appointment of teachers under the new education policy in UP Assembly. During the debate on the bill and while addressing Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s question CM Yogi made remarks about population control which left fellow MLAs burst into laughter.

