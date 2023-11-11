trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686932
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Accused sub inspector will be dismissed in Dausa

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
In Dausa, Rajasthan, a sub-inspector has been accused of brutalizing an innocent child, BJP has strongly targeted the Rajasthan government regarding this.
Follow Us

All Videos

Terrorists surrounded in Pulwama, security forces operation continues
Play Icon3:20
Terrorists surrounded in Pulwama, security forces operation continues
Grammy Awards 2024: Millet Song Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For 'Best Global Music Performance'
Play Icon2:4
Grammy Awards 2024: Millet Song Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For 'Best Global Music Performance'
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
Play Icon1:27
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
Play Icon11:19
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP
Play Icon11:32
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP

Trending Videos

Terrorists surrounded in Pulwama, security forces operation continues
play icon3:20
Terrorists surrounded in Pulwama, security forces operation continues
Grammy Awards 2024: Millet Song Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For 'Best Global Music Performance'
play icon2:4
Grammy Awards 2024: Millet Song Featuring PM Modi Gets Nominated For 'Best Global Music Performance'
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
play icon1:27
Pulwama Army Encounter: Encounter of security forces with terrorists in Parigam area of ​​Pulwama.
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
play icon11:19
Top 100 News: 100 big news of the afternoon
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP
play icon11:32
60 SEC NEWS: JP Nadda will release BJP's manifesto in MP
dausa rape news,dausa,rape,Dausa Rape,Dausa Rape Case,Congress,Vasundhara Raje,Dausa Crime,Dausa Crime News,Dausa Police,Rajasthan crime,rajasthan crime news,Rajasthan Police,Dausa News,Dausa News In Hindi,Rajasthan,Rajasthan news,rajasthan news in hindi,Dausa Rape,Rajasthan girl rape,Crime news,Breaking News,Zee News,rajasthan crime news,Bacchi se rape,Rajasthan Police,Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje,Vasundhara Raje news,