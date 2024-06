videoDetails

Violence Erupts In Chhattisgarh Over Religious Site Demolition

| Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 09:53 AM IST

Chhattisgarh- Action has been initiated on violence in Baloda Bazaar. Chief Minister Sai has received the report of violence. CM ordered strict action. Chhattisgarh Home Minister met. The mob had attacked the Collector's office. SPABH was also affected.