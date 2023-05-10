NewsVideos
videoDetails

Actor Kicha Sudeepa arrives to cast his vote, talks about Karnataka voting

|Updated: May 10, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
He says that I think the issues are individual and they have their personal right to vote on whatever issues they have
}

All Videos

Court hearing on Imran Khan begins, more than 250 PTI supporters arrested
6:44
Court hearing on Imran Khan begins, more than 250 PTI supporters arrested
Former PM H. D. Deve Gowda on casting his vote
1:53
Former PM H. D. Deve Gowda on casting his vote
Strict action on Imran's supporters in Rawalpindi
1:12
Strict action on Imran's supporters in Rawalpindi
Internet service shut all over Pakistan
2:49
Internet service shut all over Pakistan
Pakistan government holds press conference on Imran Khan's arrest, says, 'many serious allegations on Imran'
6:0
Pakistan government holds press conference on Imran Khan's arrest, says, 'many serious allegations on Imran'

Trending Videos

6:44
Court hearing on Imran Khan begins, more than 250 PTI supporters arrested
1:53
Former PM H. D. Deve Gowda on casting his vote
1:12
Strict action on Imran's supporters in Rawalpindi
2:49
Internet service shut all over Pakistan
6:0
Pakistan government holds press conference on Imran Khan's arrest, says, 'many serious allegations on Imran'