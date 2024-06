videoDetails

Actress Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra in trouble again?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

FIR Against Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra: The Sessions Court has directed to file an FIR against actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra on charges of cheating a bullion trader. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.