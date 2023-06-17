NewsVideos
videoDetails

Adipurush Movie: Controversy over Adipurush, Hindu Sena files petition in High Court

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Adipurush Movie: Controversy is increasing in the country on Adipurush film, Hindu army has filed a petition in the High Court. From the facts of Ramayana on the team of the film in the petition Allegations of molestation have been made. People who came to see the film also expressed displeasure over the tampering of dialogues and facts in the film.

All Videos

“Rights being snatched through Governors…” Raghav Chadha slams BJP
play icon2:55
“Rights being snatched through Governors…” Raghav Chadha slams BJP
Cyclone Biparjoy: HM Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat
play icon1:23
Cyclone Biparjoy: HM Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat
Cyclone Biparjoy: Updated drone visuals of destruction, waterlogging from Gujarat’s Mandvi
play icon2:30
Cyclone Biparjoy: Updated drone visuals of destruction, waterlogging from Gujarat’s Mandvi
BADHIR NEWS: Amit Shah reviewed the areas affected by Cyclone Biporjoy in Kutch
play icon6:9
BADHIR NEWS: Amit Shah reviewed the areas affected by Cyclone Biporjoy in Kutch
Biparjoy's entry in Rajasthan after Gujarat!
play icon9:48
Biparjoy's entry in Rajasthan after Gujarat!

Trending Videos

“Rights being snatched through Governors…” Raghav Chadha slams BJP
play icon2:55
“Rights being snatched through Governors…” Raghav Chadha slams BJP
Cyclone Biparjoy: HM Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat
play icon1:23
Cyclone Biparjoy: HM Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of affected areas in Gujarat
Cyclone Biparjoy: Updated drone visuals of destruction, waterlogging from Gujarat’s Mandvi
play icon2:30
Cyclone Biparjoy: Updated drone visuals of destruction, waterlogging from Gujarat’s Mandvi
BADHIR NEWS: Amit Shah reviewed the areas affected by Cyclone Biporjoy in Kutch
play icon6:9
BADHIR NEWS: Amit Shah reviewed the areas affected by Cyclone Biporjoy in Kutch
Biparjoy's entry in Rajasthan after Gujarat!
play icon9:48
Biparjoy's entry in Rajasthan after Gujarat!
Adipurush,Delhi High Court,adipurush controversy,Hindu Sena,adipurush in high court,adipurush movie,Adipurush trailer,adipurush review,Adipurush teaser,Adipurush Prabhas,Adipurush song,adipurush nepal controversy,Prabhas Adipurush,Adipurush Movie Review,adipurush ravan controversy,adipurush vfx,adipurush full movie,Adipurush news,adipurush hindi,adipurush reaction,Adipurush teaser controversy,adipurush controversy in nepal,adipurush new trailer,Adipurush first look,Adipurush Advance Booking,