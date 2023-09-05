trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658048
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Aditya L1 completes its second manoeuvre!

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Aditya L1 Mission: After the successful success of Chandrayaan 3, now the focus is on Aditya L1 mission (Aditya L1 kab pahuchega). It was launched on September 2 from Satish Dhawan Space Center (ISRO Aditya L1 mission) in Sriharikota. After a journey of about four months, it will be established at the L1 point located in the axis of the Sun and the Earth. At this time, this vehicle has been established in the orbit located at a distance of 40,225 km in a circle of 282 km in the second jump.
Follow Us

All Videos

Surat Viral Video: After clash between two groups, driver ran vehicle over people
play icon1:6
Surat Viral Video: After clash between two groups, driver ran vehicle over people
PM Modi gives Guru Mantra on Teachers Day 2023
play icon2:20
PM Modi gives Guru Mantra on Teachers Day 2023
PM Modi interacts with winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023
play icon1:6
PM Modi interacts with winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023
G20 Summit| International Media Centre ready for journalists from across the world
play icon2:12
G20 Summit| International Media Centre ready for journalists from across the world
Police conducts vehicle checking in national capital ahead of upcoming G20 summit
play icon0:58
Police conducts vehicle checking in national capital ahead of upcoming G20 summit

Trending Videos

Surat Viral Video: After clash between two groups, driver ran vehicle over people
play icon1:6
Surat Viral Video: After clash between two groups, driver ran vehicle over people
PM Modi gives Guru Mantra on Teachers Day 2023
play icon2:20
PM Modi gives Guru Mantra on Teachers Day 2023
PM Modi interacts with winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023
play icon1:6
PM Modi interacts with winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023
G20 Summit| International Media Centre ready for journalists from across the world
play icon2:12
G20 Summit| International Media Centre ready for journalists from across the world
Police conducts vehicle checking in national capital ahead of upcoming G20 summit
play icon0:58
Police conducts vehicle checking in national capital ahead of upcoming G20 summit
aditya l1 mission,aditya l1 mission pakistan reaction,aditya l1 mission reaction,aditya l1 launch live,aditya l1 suryan,aditya l1 sun mission,aditya l1 surya ki garmi se kaise bachega,aditya l1 solar mission,sun mission aditya l1,Solar Mission,solar mission aditya l1,solar mission aditya l1 live,solar mission aditya l1 reaction,Sun mission,sun mission isro,sun mission nasa,sun mission live,sun mission nasa hindi,mission aditya l1,isro sun mission,