trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656726
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Aditya L1 to cover a distance of about 15 lakh kilometers from Earth to Sun

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
Aditya L-1 Launching: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is ready to launch 'Aditya L1' spacecraft on Saturday from Sriharikota Space Center in Andhra Pradesh as part of the country's first Sun mission. A little while from now, at 11:50 am, it will be launched from the second launch pad of Sriharikota Space Center through ISRO's reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). 'Aditya L1' has been designed for remote observation of the Sun's orbit and actual observation of the solar wind at 'L1' (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point) about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uproar over Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, police did lathi charge
play icon1:0
Uproar over Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, police did lathi charge
ISRO's Suryaan took flight,
play icon13:28
ISRO's Suryaan took flight,
Rohit Sharma made the 'announcement'..Pakistan will lose
play icon3:0
Rohit Sharma made the 'announcement'..Pakistan will lose
Public protest in Pakistan, ISRO's mission 'Surya' will be launched in a short while
play icon6:9
Public protest in Pakistan, ISRO's mission 'Surya' will be launched in a short while
Rohit Sharma makes huge claim! Pakistan will lose
play icon6:30
Rohit Sharma makes huge claim! Pakistan will lose

Trending Videos

Uproar over Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, police did lathi charge
play icon1:0
Uproar over Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, police did lathi charge
ISRO's Suryaan took flight,
play icon13:28
ISRO's Suryaan took flight,
Rohit Sharma made the 'announcement'..Pakistan will lose
play icon3:0
Rohit Sharma made the 'announcement'..Pakistan will lose
Public protest in Pakistan, ISRO's mission 'Surya' will be launched in a short while
play icon6:9
Public protest in Pakistan, ISRO's mission 'Surya' will be launched in a short while
Rohit Sharma makes huge claim! Pakistan will lose
play icon6:30
Rohit Sharma makes huge claim! Pakistan will lose
aditya l1 mission,aditya- l1,aditya l1 launch countdown,aditya l1 mission launch date,aditya l1 mission pakistan reaction,Aditya L1 Mission Launch Time,mission aditya l1,mission aditya l1 launch date,mission aditya l1 details,mission aditya l1 launch date and time,mission surya,mission suryayan,mission suryan,mission suryayaan,suryayaan,suryayan isro,mission sun,mission sun isro,Sun mission,sun mission isro,Solar Mission,solar mission aditya l1,