trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700588
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Advani and Joshi Politely Decline Invitation for Ram Mandir Event in Ayodhya

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us
In a respectful decision, senior BJP leaders L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi have declined the invitation to the Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya scheduled on December 18. Both leaders, considered patriarchs, have accepted the request based on their health and age considerations, as confirmed by Champat Rai, the Secretary-General of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

All Videos

Malaika Arora's Event: Fan's Inappropriate Touch Prompts Bodyguard's Swift Response
Play Icon0:18
Malaika Arora's Event: Fan's Inappropriate Touch Prompts Bodyguard's Swift Response
Ananya Pandey's Viral Childhood Poem Recitation
Play Icon0:20
Ananya Pandey's Viral Childhood Poem Recitation
Randeep Hooda's Amazing Dance with Lin Laishram on 'Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal
Play Icon0:18
Randeep Hooda's Amazing Dance with Lin Laishram on 'Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal
Gyanvapi Case: Allahabad HC Rejects Masjid Committee's Challenge
Play Icon1:16
Gyanvapi Case: Allahabad HC Rejects Masjid Committee's Challenge
Coronavirus Update: Karnataka Govt makes wearing face masks mandatory
Play Icon4:3
Coronavirus Update: Karnataka Govt makes wearing face masks mandatory

Trending Videos

Malaika Arora's Event: Fan's Inappropriate Touch Prompts Bodyguard's Swift Response
play icon0:18
Malaika Arora's Event: Fan's Inappropriate Touch Prompts Bodyguard's Swift Response
Ananya Pandey's Viral Childhood Poem Recitation
play icon0:20
Ananya Pandey's Viral Childhood Poem Recitation
Randeep Hooda's Amazing Dance with Lin Laishram on 'Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal
play icon0:18
Randeep Hooda's Amazing Dance with Lin Laishram on 'Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal
Gyanvapi Case: Allahabad HC Rejects Masjid Committee's Challenge
play icon1:16
Gyanvapi Case: Allahabad HC Rejects Masjid Committee's Challenge
Coronavirus Update: Karnataka Govt makes wearing face masks mandatory
play icon4:3
Coronavirus Update: Karnataka Govt makes wearing face masks mandatory