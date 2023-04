videoDetails

Advocate Vishal Tiwari files PIL in Supreme Court over Atiq-Ashraf Murder Case

| Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

Advocate Vishal Tiwari has filed a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court in the murder case of Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf. In this petition, there has been a demand for investigation regarding the encounter since 2018.