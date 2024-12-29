Advertisement
Afghan Taliban target Pakistan in retaliation for deadly airstrikes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Pakistan is paying heavily for its air strikes on Afghanistan. The Taliban launched an operation to avenge the attack. After which there was a clash between Pakistan and the Taliban in Paktia and Khost provinces. Actually, Pakistan had carried out air strikes on several bases in Afghanistan a day before Christmas. In which about 50 people were killed. The Taliban has launched an operation to avenge the air strike. It is difficult for Pakistan to fight a war with the Taliban and Pakistan will have to suffer huge losses in this.

