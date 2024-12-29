videoDetails
Afghan Taliban target Pakistan in retaliation for deadly airstrikes
Pakistan is paying heavily for its air strikes on Afghanistan. The Taliban launched an operation to avenge the attack. After which there was a clash between Pakistan and the Taliban in Paktia and Khost provinces. Actually, Pakistan had carried out air strikes on several bases in Afghanistan a day before Christmas. In which about 50 people were killed. The Taliban has launched an operation to avenge the air strike. It is difficult for Pakistan to fight a war with the Taliban and Pakistan will have to suffer huge losses in this.