Afshan Ansari Surrender Breaking: Mukhtar's absconding wife may surrender - Sources

|Updated: Apr 06, 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Afshan Ansari Surrender Breaking: Big news is coming out. Mukhtar Ansari's wife can surrender. There is news quoting sources that mafia Mukhtar's wife may surrender. The family will try to get him to surrender.

