videoDetails

After Asad Ahmed and Ghulam, who will be killed next?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

UP Police got a huge success in Umesh Pal Case today. Asad Ahmed, son of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, including Ghulam has killed 4 mafias so far. The question arises that now whose number can be next.