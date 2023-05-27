NewsVideos
After Ayodhya, now Ram temple to be built in South Korea

May 27, 2023
Ram Mandir in South Korea: On the lines of the Ram Mandir being built in Ayodhya, there is a demand for a grand Ram Mandir in South Korea as well. For which Jenna Chung, a Korean-Canadian female entrepreneur from Seoul, the capital of South Korea, is camping in India. Jenna Chung has been in talks in India for several months to garner support for her proposal to build a Lord Ram temple in the Korean city of Gimhae.

