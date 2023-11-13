trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687496
After Diwali AQI has crossed 500 in many areas

|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Air Pollution after Diwali 2023: The Supreme Court had banned firecrackers across the country before Diwali. But, on the night of Diwali, firecrackers are burst across the country. Especially in the capital Delhi, a lot of firecrackers were burst. Due to which AQI has crossed 500 in many areas.
