NewsVideos

After Finland PM partygate: Do political public figures have a right to party?

Do politicians have the right to party? Videos and photos of 36-year-old Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin letting her hair down and having fun at a private gathering have brought back the age-old question - do people in power have the permission to have fun? In Plato's Apology of Socrates, Socrates states that any just person who becomes involved in politics will be destroyed by the "multitude" and that the philosopher must therefore lead a private life.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 08:20 AM IST
Do politicians have the right to party? Videos and photos of 36-year-old Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin letting her hair down and having fun at a private gathering have brought back the age-old question - do people in power have the permission to have fun? In Plato's Apology of Socrates, Socrates states that any just person who becomes involved in politics will be destroyed by the "multitude" and that the philosopher must therefore lead a private life.

All Videos

Khabren Khatakhat: Decision on CM Soren in Jharkhand today
8:4
Khabren Khatakhat: Decision on CM Soren in Jharkhand today
Videsh Superfast: Putin orders military to recruit 137,000 soldiers
1:50
Videsh Superfast: Putin orders military to recruit 137,000 soldiers
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, Aug 26, 2022
17:54
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, Aug 26, 2022
Zee Top 10: Sonali Phogat's mortal remains brought to Hisar
2:26
Zee Top 10: Sonali Phogat's mortal remains brought to Hisar
Full Story: What was Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit about?
Full Story: What was Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit about?

Trending Videos

8:4
Khabren Khatakhat: Decision on CM Soren in Jharkhand today
1:50
Videsh Superfast: Putin orders military to recruit 137,000 soldiers
17:54
Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru, Aug 26, 2022
2:26
Zee Top 10: Sonali Phogat's mortal remains brought to Hisar
Full Story: What was Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit about?