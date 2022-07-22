NewsVideos

After poster release, netizens troll Christopher Nolan on ‘Oppenheimer’ | Zee English News | News

First look poster of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was released on Thursday. The Oppenheimer poster shows a huge ball of fire and smoke in the background as a figure – Cillian Murphy – is seen in front of it, along with the tag line, ‘The World Forever Changes’. The highly-anticipated drama stars Cillian alongside Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh, and is set to release in theatres in July 2023

|Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
First look poster of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was released on Thursday. The Oppenheimer poster shows a huge ball of fire and smoke in the background as a figure – Cillian Murphy – is seen in front of it, along with the tag line, ‘The World Forever Changes’. The highly-anticipated drama stars Cillian alongside Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh, and is set to release in theatres in July 2023

All Videos

IPL franchise owners bought all the six franchises in the South African T20 league Zee English News
IPL franchise owners bought all the six franchises in the South African T20 league Zee English News
Superfast 11: Big blow to Delhi government from LG
7:55
Superfast 11: Big blow to Delhi government from LG
Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi
1:18
Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi
PM Modi's appeal on 'Har Ghar Tiranga'
1:28
PM Modi's appeal on 'Har Ghar Tiranga'
Delhi-excise policy to be probed by CBI
4:32
Delhi-excise policy to be probed by CBI

Trending Videos

IPL franchise owners bought all the six franchises in the South African T20 league Zee English News
7:55
Superfast 11: Big blow to Delhi government from LG
1:18
Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi
1:28
PM Modi's appeal on 'Har Ghar Tiranga'
4:32
Delhi-excise policy to be probed by CBI