After terrorism, 'Pakistan' started doing 'conversion' ... converted Hindu children to Islam

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Conversion is being done from Ghaziabad to Delhi through Online Gaming. Hindu children are being made Muslims in India. Yesterday, a Maulvi named Abdul Rehman was also arrested in this case from Ghaziabad.

