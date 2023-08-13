trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648415
After the violence in Haryana's Nuh, there will be a Hindu Sarvajati Mahapanchayat in Palwal today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
In protest against the Nuh violence, an all-caste Hindu mahapanchayat will be held in Palwal, Haryana today. There is a possibility of crowd gathering from more than 500 villages. Duty Magistrate has been appointed in Nuh to keep an eye on law and order.

