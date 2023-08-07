trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645951
Agra court gives big relief to BJP MP, ban on punishment

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 06:08 PM IST
BJP MP from Etawah Ram Shankar Katheria was found guilty in the assault case. He was convicted by the MP / MLA court. After which now the Agra court has given a big relief to the BJP MP.

