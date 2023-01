videoDetails

Ahead of BAFTA 2023, SS Rajamouli’s RRR makes it to the BAFTA longlist

| Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 08:20 PM IST

The SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus features on the freshly released longlist of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in the Best Film (Non English) category. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has also made it to the BAFTA longlist in the Best Documentary category.