AI Robot Waiter Shocks Internet: Serving Food At Restaurant, Real or Fake? Watch Now

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Dive into the future of dining! This viral video, sourced from Instagram @balakrishnanrbk, showcases a Chinese restaurant owner serving customers with robotic dance moves. Surprisingly, she's not a robot, but a real person – a professional dancer who's mastered the art of robotics. Watch now to witness this captivating blend of technology and talent.

