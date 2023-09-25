trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666748
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP,says,'Muslim MP may be lynched'

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 07:21 AM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi On BJP: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has made a big attack on BJP. Owaisi made a big allegation and said, 'Muslim MP may be lynched'. Owaisi gave this statement while addressing a rally in Hyderabad.
