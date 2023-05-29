NewsVideos
videoDetails

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's attack on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
New Parliament Inauguration: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi made a big attack on PM Modi regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament House. Regarding the worship held in the new parliament, Owaisi said, 'Why not all the religious leaders together'. At the same time, taking a strong dig at the Prime Minister, he said, 'The coronation of the Sultan of Delhi'.

