Air Force strengthened with C-295! Will kill enemies in the air

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
C295 Aircraft India: Today the Indian Air Force is going to get a big gift. Rajnath Singh will hand over C295 aircraft to the Air Force. Know in detail what is its specialty in this report.
